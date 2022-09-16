All of the Queen’s grandchildren including William and Harry to honour her in sombre tribute tomorrow

The grandchildren of the Queen will honour her with a vigil on Saturday (September 17) night – and Prince William and Prince Harry will stand at the head and foot of the Queen‘s coffin.

A Vigil of the Princes – which included a female member of the royal family, Princess Anne, for the first time – took place earlier this week.

King Charles, his sister, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all stood guard on Monday (September 12) evening at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Another vigil involving the King and his siblings will take place later today (Friday September 16). On this occasion, Andrew will reportedly wear military uniform. However, that permission is not thought to have been extended to the Queen’s funeral on Monday (September 19).

But yet another vigil has been unveiled for Saturday (September 17) evening – and it will be the next generation of royals who take part.

The Queen’s children stand guard in Edinburgh (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Who are the Queen’s grandchildren?

The late Queen had eight grandchildren.

Each of her own children have two of their own children.

King Charles’ sons are Prince William and Prince Harry. Princess Diana was their mother.

Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their husbands (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Anne is mother to Peter Philips, the Queen’s eldest grandchild, and Zara Tindall. Their father is Mark Phillips.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew. Their mother is Sarah Ferguson.

And Prince Edward’s children are Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Sophie, Countess of Wessex is their mother.

Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn are Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What will happen at the vigil with William and Harry?

The eight grandchildren of the late monarch will stand in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes.

Zara and Peter will flank William at the head of the Queen’s coffin.

Beatrice and Eugenie will stand beside Harry.

A second vigil involving the Queen’s children will take place today (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Louisa and James, meanwhile, will stand at the middle of the coffin.

Spouses of the Queen’s grandchildren – including the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle and Mike Tindall – will not attend.

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted today: “The Queen’s 8 grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, Lady Louise, James Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall will mount a vigil at the coffin on Saturday.”

He added: “The vigil by the grandchildren will last 15 minutes. The new Prince of Wales will stand at the head of the coffin. Prince Harry will stand at the foot. Both in military uniform. Other grandchildren will be in morning coat or dark formal dress.”

According to Ship, a royal source said: “The grandchildren, at the King’s invitation, are very keen to pay their respects – just as their parents are doing the evening before.”

