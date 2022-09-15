William, Prince of Wales made a heartbreaking admission about walking behind the Queen‘s coffin yesterday.

During a visit to Sandringham today, the 40-year-old revealed that marching behind Her Majesty’s coffin “brought back memories”.

This seemed to be in reference to his mother Princess Diana‘s funeral, which saw William walk behind his late mother’s coffin.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales met well-wishers today (Credit: YouTube)

Prince of Wales makes a heartbreaking confession

Earlier today saw Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, meet well-wishers outside Sandringham.

They also took a look at the floral tributes left by well-wishers.

During chats with well-wishers, Prince William reportedly made an emotional confession about yesterday’s procession.

William, along with other senior royals, walked behind the Queen’s coffin in procession as it was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Speaking to one member of the public, William reportedly admitted that yesterday’s walk was “challenging”.

He told some people in the crowd: “It brought back a few memories. It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, ‘I’ve prepared myself for this’ but I’m not that prepared.

“It’s this weird kind of thing… because we knew she was 96.”

William joined his father, King Charles, in the procession (Credit: ITV News)

Prince of Wales remembers Diana’s funeral

Another well-wisher revealed that the future king said that walking behind the Queen’s coffin yesterday reminded him of Diana’s funeral.

Prince William – then aged just 15 – walked behind Princess Diana’s coffin on the day of her funeral back in 1997.

Speaking to the Mirror, a well-wisher said: “He told us yesterday had been particularly difficult and following the coffin had reminded him of his mother’s funeral, of Diana.”

“He said it had been very difficult,” they continued.

“I said your mother would be so proud of you and thank you for sharing your grief with us and he said, ‘I’m learning that she was everyone’s grandmother – the way people have reacted,'” they added.

Another well-wisher revealed that when someone in the crowd started tearing up, William reportedly said: “Don’t cry now – you’ll start me.”

Kate met with well-wishers earlier today (Credit: YouTube)

Kate makes sad confession

William wasn’t the only one to make a sad confession to well-wishers during the outing today.

His wife, Kate, also reportedly made a heartbreaking confession too.

One well-wisher in the crowd said that they feared that Kate would break down in tears during the outing.

“She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were,” the well-wisher said.

“But she also said: ‘I can’t read them all or I would cry.'”

During the outing, Kate also reportedly provided an update on how her children are doing following the Queen’s death.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange,” a well-wisher said.

Kate also reportedly revealed that whilst Prince George “understands the loss” of the Queen, his younger siblings understand it “less so”.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘will likely spend incredibly sad birthday processing grief,’ claim experts

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.