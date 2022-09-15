Prince Harry ‘will likely spend incredibly sad birthday processing grief,’ claim experts

Today Prince Harry will mark his 38th birthday just days after his grandmother the Queen‘s passing.

He is anticipated to spend the day reflecting with his wife, Meghan Markle, as their children remain in California.

Prince Harry set for a quiet birthday?

Reports claim that Prince Harry will spend his birthday “processing grief” with his wife Meghan after the loss of his grandmother last Thursday.

It’s going to be another incredibly sad birthday for Harry.

Despite reuniting with his brother recently, Harry isn’t expected to receive a visit from Prince William reports claim.

William and Kate, Princess of Wales, visited Sandringham today to view floral tributes to the late Queen and meet members of the public.

According to a royal expert, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, will most likely speak to their father via video link.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that this quiet moment of reflection from the Prince could be the start of repairing a “deep rift” within the royal family.

Royal experts weigh in

Fitzwilliams also told The Sun online: “A lot of things are happening behind the scenes that we don’t know. If I had to estimate, he was close to the Queen, we know he was able to keep that relationship.

“Yesterday would have been exhausting, it would have been difficult in many ways. Memories and images all go through his mind, times when he was growing up, times he spent with the Queen.”

He added that Harry could spend the day “processing grief”.

Meanwhile, BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that celebrations will be “muted” but may possibly include Prince William and Kate if possible.

Ms Bond said: “It’s going to be another incredibly sad birthday for Harry, which will surely recall memories of 25 years ago when he turned 13 a couple of weeks after his mother died.

“You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do. I’m sure it will be just a very quiet day.

“But then again, maybe it will give a pause for thought, and William and Kate might pop over with a pizza or something!”

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

