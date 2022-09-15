Princess of Wales makes touching admission about George, Louis and Charlotte in wake of Queen’s passing

Kate, Princess of Wales has made a touching admission about her children in the wake of the Queen‘s passing.

During a royal visit today, Kate revealed that her children are “doing well” following the loss of their great-grandmother.

However, she admitted that Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, don’t quite understand the loss yet.

The Princess of Wales has provided an update on her children, George, Louis, and Charlotte (Credit: YouTube)

Kate, Princess of Wales shares update on children

During a walkabout at Sandringham earlier today, Kate provided royal fans with an update on her children.

The children haven’t been seen since their beloved great-grandmother passed away last week.

The passing of the Queen happened during the children’s first week at their new school in Windsor.

The wellbeing of Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis was asked by a royal fan when Prince William and Kate went out to meet well-wishers today.

Speaking to the BBC today, the royal fan revealed what Kate had said about her children.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange,” they said.

The Princess of Wales also reportedly revealed that Prince George “understands the loss” of the Queen.

However, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis understand “less so”.

Kate and William took in the floral tributes left by well-wishers (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Kate makes a heartbreaking confession

In the same outing, Kate reportedly made a heartbreaking confession to a well-wisher.

Kate picked up a couple of cards left by well-wishers and read them.

One person in the crowd feared that Kate would break down in tears during the outing.

“She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were,” the well-wisher, Fran Morgan, said to press.

“But she also said: ‘I can’t read them all or I would cry.'”

Prince William also said that he was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support received from the public following the Queen’s passing.

Kate seems to have been hit hard by the loss of the Queen (Credit: BBC)

Princess of Wales showing signs of ‘intense grief’

According to one body language expert, Kate has been hit hard by the loss of the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall reportedly showed signs of “intense grief” during yesterday’s lying-in-state service.

Judi James, the body language expert, spoke to MailOnline about what she’d seen.

“When Kate entered the palace hall she did appear to be as silently grief-stricken as Sophie [Wessex], with some heavy swallowing, pursed lips, and narrow-looking eyes suggesting she was close to tears,” she said.

She then said that Kate’s facial features suggested signs of “intense grief” and “fighting back tears”.

“Her eyes looked narrowed as though she had been crying, and her lips were pursed in a gesture of self-control. Some deep swallowing suggested the tears might have been close, though,” James said.

Read more: ITV announces plans and presenters for Queen’s funeral coverage

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.