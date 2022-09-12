Prince Andrew salutes, and inspecting flowers at Balmoral
Prince Andrew won’t wear military uniform at Queen’s funeral and ceremonial events

But he will be permitted to put on an armed forces outfit at final Vigil

By Robert Leigh

Prince Andrew will not wear uniform at the Queen‘s funeral, according to news by a royal correspondent.

It was reported earlier today (Monday September 12) that the Duke of York, 62, is banned from wearing military dress.

However, the royal will be allowed an armed forces outfit for the final Vigil in Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew with other members of the royal family in Balmoral
Prince Andrew will not be permitted to wear uniform at his mother’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew at the Queen’s funeral

Journalist Victoria Murphy tweeted: “Working members of the Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring the Queen during the next week including St Giles’ Cathedral today and her State Funeral on Monday.

“Prince Andrew will not wear uniform except at the final Vigil in Westminster Hall.”

Prince Andrew will not wear uniform except at the final Vigil in Westminster Hall.

Andrew was stripped of his honorary titles at the start of 2022.

Among his various appointments were the ranks of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment and Royal Colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers.

He was also an Honorary Air Commodore, Royal Air Force Lossiemouth, Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps.

Andrew also held military titles in the Canadian and New Zealand forces.

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Andrew and Princess Anne see floral tributes
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward inspecting floral tributes at Balmoral over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

What uniform will Prince Andrew wear at the Westminster Hall Vigil?

The uniform Andrew wears at the Vigil is not known.

His former honorary military appointments were suspended in 2019 and formally returned to the Queen in January of this year.

He was permanently retired from public life as a working royal in May 2020.

Removing Andrew’s titles came ahead of him settling with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in February.

She had accused the Queen’s second son of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He has always denied allegations made against him.

The decision to remove his titles also meant Andrew is no longer able to style himself as ‘His Royal Highness’.

Prince Harry and Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Harry did not wear a military uniform at the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Prince Harry wear a uniform at the Queen’s funeral?

Several social media users responded to the correspondent’s tweet by enquiring about the situation with Prince Harry.

They asked whether he will or won’t be wearing a military uniform, too.

Other respondents went on to reply to the enquiries themselves, with many highlighting Harry is not a working royal.

He and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in January 2020.

It meant Harry lost his honorary military appointments.

These appointments included being Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, an Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Captain General Royal Marines.

When will uniforms feature?

The events working royals will attend in military uniform begin with the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today (September 12).

Additionally, they also include the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection and the Vigil.

And also the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

