Two Corgis belonging to Queen Elizabeth II have found new homes following her death, it has been claimed.

Her son Prince Andrew and her granddaughter Princess Beatrice gifted the dogs to the Queen after Prince Philip died.

However, it’s claimed that the gift was on the condition they would care for the dogs after her death.

The reports came after a royal expert speculated about what would happen to the Queen’s beloved pets.

Queen Elizabeth II: Two Corgis find new homes

According to reports, Andrew and Beatrice will now take care of Muick and Sandy.

They gave the monarch the puppies after Philip’s death.

However, she had previously resisted taking on any new dogs over fears of leaving them behind, it’s been claimed.

It is understood she accepted the puppies on the basis that Andrew or Beatrice would eventually have them back.

The two are believed to have been taking the dogs for walks in recent months.

What will happen to the rest of the Queen’s dogs?

The Queen left behind two remaining dogs.

Candy was the Queen’s last surviving Dorgi – a cross between a dachshund and Corgi.

It’s thought that Candy will join Muick and Sandy as the dogs are used to each other’s company.

Otherwise it’s reportedly she may be given to a member of staff.

Lissy, a cocker spaniel, was named after the Queen.

She lives with her trainer Ian Openshaw.

A decision about her future is expected to be made by King Charles in the coming weeks.

The Queen’s history with Corgis

The Queen owned at least 30 corgis in her lifetime.

In fact, 10 generations of puppies descended from Susan, the Corgi given to her as an 18th birthday present from her father, King George VI.

The former monarch is also credited with inventing the Dorgi in 1971.

This is thought to have happened when her corgi, Tiny, crossed with her sister Princess Margaret’s dachshund, Pipkin.

The Queen treated her dogs like royalty.

They had their own room and elevated wicker baskets.

When it came to food, the monarch fed them meals of beef, chicken, rabbit, liver, cabbage and rice.

These were sometimes prepared by a chef but often the Queen would make the dogs’ dinners herself.

One person not said to be a fan of the pooches, though, was Prince Phiip.

It was said that he “loathed” the dogs’ yapping.

Prince Andrew seen for first time after Queen’s death

Yesterday, Prince Andrew was seen for the first time since the death of his mother.

He was seen leaving church after a private service with the royal family.

The Duke of York was seen consoling daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as they looked at floral tributes to the late Queen.

He also spoke to members of the public, telling them that it was time for the family to say goodbye to the monarch.

