Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday aged 96, bringing an end to the longest reign of any monarch in British history.

But what's going to happen to them now Her Majesty has passed?

Yesterday saw an era come to an end as Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away.

Her Majesty was 96 years old when she died at Balmoral in Scotland.

Her death comes just days after she appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Truss was the 15th prime minister the Queen had appointed during her 70-year reign.

Immediately after her death, Prince Charles acceded to King. He will now be known as King Charles III.

Camilla, his wife, is now officially Queen Consort, as per Her Majesty’s wishes.

What will happen to the corgis of Queen Elizabeth II?

There have been plenty of questions about what’s going to happen next following the Queen’s death.

One perhaps lesser asked question is what’s going to happen to her beloved Corgis?

Throughout her reign, the Queen has always owned at least one corgi, with her first being given to her back in 1933.

Upon her death yesterday, the Queen reportedly still had three Corgis.

She also has a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

But what’s going to happen to them now that their owner has sadly passed away?

According to a royal correspondent, the Corgis’ (and Lissy the cocker spaniel) new homes may have already been decided.

Victoria Arbiter spoke to the Independent about plans for the Corgis going forwards now the Queen has died.

Whilst no official announcement has been made, Victoria claims that plans are in motion for the pooches.

“We can only speculate on plans for the corgis – nothing is left to chance with the royal family,” she said.

“The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The Queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip ankles of the royal family,” she then continued.

If she was forced to guess, Victoria said that the dogs would likely go to one of the Queen’s children.

“All of the Queen’s children would welcome them with open arms,” she then said.

If not one of her children, then the Corgis would go to a member of staff.

Victoria said that the Queen was surrounded by “dog lovers”.

