Prince Andrew to reportedly take permanent step back from public duties

Prince Andrew is reportedly stepping back from public duties permanently, after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and controversial BBC interview last year.

Whilst he is said to have hoped to return to public duties, the Queen and advisors are reported to have decided his retirement should be permanent.

Prince Andrew stepped down after scandal broke last year (Credit: Albert Nieboer/DPA/Cover Images)

The move to take the Duke of York out of the limelight was made last year after the scandal broke surrounding his friendship with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Sunday Times, royal sources described him as a "busted flush" whose presence is now "toxic".

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

It emerged last year that billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was at the centre of sexual allegations, which then extended to Prince Andrew.

Whilst Prince Andrew was initially criticised for maintaining his friendship with the billionaire, it later emerged that he was also accused of being part of the scandal - something he vehemently denies.

Prince Andrew's BBC interview was described as a 'car crash' (Credit: BBC)

A 'car crash' interview with the BBC to clear his name only added fuel to the fire, with Prince Andrew's behaviour highly criticised.

The Royal Family opted to keep the Duke of York out of the limelight. Many of his charity commitments severed ties as a result.

Prince Andrew is to step back permanently (Credit: Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

The Queen is reportedly paying off £6.7 million of debts

Prince Andrew in financial trouble

To add even more injury, the Duke is reportedly being bailed out of financial issues by the Queen.

Her Majesty is reportedly paying off £6.7million of debts in a bid to save further embarrassment. The money is owed on a ski chalet owned by the Prince and is set to reach legal dispute.

An insider told US magazine Air Mail that the Queen will now pay the debt herself. This move is to avoid another scandal for her son following the ­Jeffrey Epstein affair.

The source said: "Otherwise it’s going to court and things will get really bad."

Prince Andrew's reps declined to comment.

