Fiona Phillips says she was abused by trolls as she fought coronavirus

Broadcaster Fiona Phillips has revealed she had to endure vile abuse as she suffered with coronavirus.

The former GMTV presenter contracted the deadly infection in March and told followers on social media she was confined to her bed.

She tweeted at the time: "I am in bed with #coronavirusuk. It's not a very pleasant bedfellow, but nothing more than sore throat, dry cough, headache and tiredness."

And while many fans were sympathetic about her condition, Fiona also came in for comments that forced her to stay away from Twitter.

Fiona Phillips used to anchor GMTV with Eamonn Holmes (Credit: YouTube)

The 59-year-old told the Daily Star Sunday: "I came off Twitter altogether because even when they think you're on death’s door, there are still people making nasty comments about you."

However, despite the severity of her condition, Fiona went on to explain weeks of rest ensured her body 'got rid of' the bug entirely.

I completely let the illness take me over.

But she also admitted she had been very unsettled by the illness - even though she was too weak to worry too much as it was happening.

Fiona continued: "There's an element of fear. The unknown is very scary. But I didn't have time to think of whether I might not get through it because it knocked me out."

'Fed up'

Now recovered, the mum-of-two believes staying in bed was crucial to her recovery.

But she also hinted at frustrations felt throughout the country as lockdown continues.

Fiona added: "I completely let the illness take me over. Now I'm fed up and can't wait for this to be over."

The TV personality previously told how the early signs of the illness arose with "a horrible, sort of scratchy gut pain" which went from her throat to her "whole digestive system".

She wrote in the Daily Mirror: "It kept me awake all night. It was as if a witch had shoved her twiggy broom up into my alimentary canal and on into my throat, left it there and had then intermittently twisted it."

And reflecting on her self-isolation, Fiona also joked there were positives to be found in her illness.

She continued: "As my two sons and husband can't work or go out, because they've had contact with me, I have a whole team of willing/grudging waiters and cooks - not much food though - at my disposal.

"All keeping their distance and, like Manuel from Fawlty Towers, backing out of the room almost before they've come in."

