Sad royal fans demand family should have ‘time to grieve’ as King Charles jets to Northern Ireland

King Charles III has continued his tour of nations in Northern Ireland as supporters have expressed their concerns for the royal family.

His Majesty has visited Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast today (Tuesday September 13).

He received a 21-gun salute as he and his wife entered the grounds of the Castle. It is the province’s official residence of the reigning monarch.

The King also mentioned the “momentous and historic” changes his mother had witnessed in the province.

And he also noted how she “never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people”.

However, fan are worried King Charles and other relatives are not getting the time and space they need after losing his mother.

King Charles and Camilla sit together in St Anne’s Cathedral in Northern Ireland (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Why is King Charles III in Northern Ireland?

As part of his new role following the death of the Queen, the monarch visits the home nations.

Duties include attending services of remembrance and meeting leaders of the devolved governments.

The tour has already taken place in Edinburgh in Scotland where the King attended a service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

King Charles in Edinburgh on Monday with his sister Princess Anne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were among the other family members present.

They also joined the King to keep a vigil beside the Queen’s coffin as Queen Consort Camilla and the Countess of Wessex looked on.

The Queen’s children wore military uniform for the tradition – the first to include a female royal – except Prince Andrew.

The last leg will see the King travel to Cardiff in Wales ahead of the Queen laying in state at Westminster Hall.

King Charles and Camilla during proceedings at Hillsborough Castle (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Why are fans concerned?

Several observers on social media have noted how they believe the royals are not being given the opportunity to grieve privately, due to the number of commitments that must be fulfilled.

One Twitter user put it: “I hope the family get the time to grieve soon. Sending love and light to the royals.”

Another person admitted they’d find it difficult if they were in the shoes of the late Queen’s relatives.

“Whatever the trappings and benefits of being a royal brings, I can’t imagine having to endure all these ceremonies when all they probably want to do is stay home and grieve,” they wrote.

Someone else agreed: “Can’t help but sympathise with the royals for not being able to grieve privately.”

Just let him grieve privately for a few days at least.

And yet another person suggested it isn’t ‘right’ for bereaved relatives to be so in demand.

They said: “I’m not a royalist by any means but why is the 10 day mourning period seemingly for everyone EXCEPT the royal family?

“They haven’t had a minute in peace this week to process and grieve over the loss of their loved one. It just doesn’t seem ethical.”

Others expressed their empathy and speculated how tiring it must be for the likes of King Charles.

“God I feel for the royal family, they must be exhausted with all of these long ceremonies. They have no time to grieve in private,” one person wrote.

And another added: “I know there’s royal protocol to follow but King Charles looks completely exhausted.

“Just let him grieve privately for a few days at least.”

