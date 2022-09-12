Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been supported by fans as they said she looked understandably “devastated” during the latest service for the Queen.

The Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today for a service of thanksgiving.

King Charles III led the procession to the cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin.

During the service, royal fans took to Twitter after spotting a heartbreaking scene.

Many suggested that the Countess of Wessex appeared “devastated” during the service.

As a result, many shared their compassion on Twitter.

Countess of Wessex looked understandably emotional at the Queen’s Thanksgiving service (Credit: BBC)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex at Queen service

One BBC viewer wrote: “Sophie, Countess of Wessex just had to wipe off tears again. My heart breaks for her.”

“The Countess of Wessex is breaking my heart, she looks distraught,” said a second.

A third replied: “I just wanted to say to the Countess of Wessex. I can see that you are hurting and putting on the bravest of faces. But absolutely destroyed inside at the passing of the Queen. Love to you and Edward and your family.”

The Countess of Wessex is breaking my heart, she looks distraught.

“The face on Sophie, The Countess of Wessex set me off. Her eyes are so red and puffy from crying,” said a fourth.

Another said: “Well Sophie Countess of Wessex looks absolutely devastated at #stgilescathedral #Edinburgh clearly must have been so close to #QueenElizabeth so sad.”

“Sophie Countess of Wessex looks broken, bless her. Just want to hug her,” said a sixth royal fan.

Thousands lined the streets as Her Majesty’s coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral on Monday.

Viewers said the Countess looked ‘broken’ (Credit: BBC)

King Charles III at service

In emotional scenes, King Charles walked behind his late mother’s coffin for the first time.

He was joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Many politicians also attended the thanksgiving service including Prime Minister Liz Truss and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, the day after his mother’s death, King Charles III paid tribute in an emotional address to the nation.

In his first address to the nation as King, he said: “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of us and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

Signing off his speech, Charles said: “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I will say this, thank you for your love and your devotion to our family and the family of nations you have served.”

Read more: Royal fans emotional as King Charles III ‘fights back tears’ during address to Parliament

Meanwhile, what did you think of the Countess at the Thanksgiving service in Scotland today? You can let us know what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.