King Charles III walks behind Queen’s coffin in procession with royals

King Charles III walked behind the Queen‘s coffin today alongside other members of the Royal Family.

On Monday, a service of thanksgiving will take place to honour Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

The service takes place at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh with members of the Royal Family in attendance.

The Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral today (Credit: ITV)

King Charles III at Queen’s service

In emotional scenes, King Charles walked behind his late mother’s coffin for the first time.

He was joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Charles, Anne and Edward wore their military uniforms while Andrew wore a morning coat with his medals from his own military service in the Royal Navy.

The Queen’s four children walked behind her coffin as it entered St Giles’ Cathedral for the service.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, and the Countess of Wessex travelled by car behind the procession.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind their mother’s coffin today in a procession (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, many politicians also attended the thanksgiving service including Prime Minister Liz Truss and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Members of the public lined the streets to pay their respects to the late monarch as the coffin was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward followed behind on foot.

A service of thanksgiving has taken place today (Credit: ITV)

King Charles’ address to nation

On Friday (September 9), King Charles addressed the nation as he spoke about the loss of his beloved mother.

He said: “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of us and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

Signing off his speech, Charles said: “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I will say this, thank you for your love and your devotion to our family and the family of nations you have served.”

Members of the Royal Family have been out over the weekend to look at tributes left for Her Majesty.

Princess Anne has been out to look at tributes left for the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne, Princess Royal’s tribute to Queen

Princess Anne was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew to look at floral tributes outside Balmoral.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Princess Royal also travelled behind a hearse carrying her mother’s coffin from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

As the Queen’s coffin arrived and was taken inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Anne curtseyed.

Royal fans praised her gesture of respect on Twitter.

One person said: “Princess Anne’s curtsey to her mother’s coffin is the most heartbreaking but appropriate act I have seen across these last days. Broken.”

Another wrote: “How fitting that Princess Anne curtsey to her mother’s coffin.

“Brings tears to my eyes, what love and respect she has shown the world for her mother.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Princess Anne’s curtsey to her mom’s casket made me cry.”

Read more: Royal fans emotional as King Charles III ‘fights back tears’ during address to Parliament

Let us know what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.