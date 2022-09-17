Princess Eugenie looks sad as she bites her lip at Queen service
Princess Eugenie and sister Beatrice share moving tribute to the Queen

Prince Andrew's daughters words are beautiful

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have paid tribute to their grandmother the Queen.

They share a short but touching message to the late monarch on social media Saturday afternoon.

The tribute read: “You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world.

“You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.”

Alongside the moving words is a relaxed photo of the girls when they were little.

Earlier this week, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank attended a service for the Queen at Westminster Hall.

The Queen is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall as mourners have started paying their respects.

Her Majesty died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate at the age of 96.

On Wednesday, King Charles III lead a procession with other members of the Royal Family as they walked behind her coffin.

The Queen’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will stay until her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Princess Eugenie wipes away tear alongside husband and Zara Tindall at Queen service
Princess Eugenie appeared to wipe away a tear during the emotional service (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Princess Eugenie tears

As the Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall ahead of lying-in-state, a service took place with members of her family in attendance.

Eugenie stood alongside her husband Jack, Zara and Mike Tindall and her sister Princess Beatrice.

At one moment, Eugenie was seen wiping tears away during the heartbreaking service.

One fan noticed the sad moment and tweeted: “Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie appeared emotional throughout the occasion, and were pictured wiping tears away.”

The Queen's coffin lying-in-state at Westminster Hall with Royal Family around it
The Queen’s coffin will now lie-in-state until her funeral on September 19 (Credit: ITV)

Royal procession behind Queen’s coffin

Earlier today, a procession took place with members of the Royal Family walking behind the Queen’s coffin.

King Charles, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward all walked in the procession.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort, Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex travelled behind the procession in cars.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands were seen at the service.

Members of the Royal Family walk behind the Queen's coffin in procession
King Charles, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry joined the procession with other family members today (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Princess Anne became the latest royal to issue a statement on the loss of her beloved mother.

The Princess Royal said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.”

Princess Anne concluded her moving statement: “To my mother, the Queen, thank you.”

Read more: Kate and Meghan come together to honour the Queen in emotional service with royals

Read more: Kate and Meghan come together to honour the Queen in emotional service with royals

