The funeral of the Queen takes place tomorrow and, ahead of the occasion, the former Archbishop of York has revealed the late monarch did not want a “long, boring” funeral service.

Plans concerning the arrangements following the Queen‘s passing were first shared with John Sentamu when he became an archbishop in 2005.

That’s because he also sat in the House of Lords and was a member of the Privy Council due to his position.

The life peer reflected on how he perceived the Queen’s wishes on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg earlier today (September 18).

The Queen speaks with John Sentamu, Archbishop of York, during a 2012 service at York Minster (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Sentamu on the funeral of the Queen

Lord Sentamu indicated the late monarch was not a fan of prolonged church cerermonies.

He said: “The Queen does not and did not want what you call long, boring services. You’re not going to find boredom, but you’re going to be lifted to glory as you hear the service.”

Lord Sentamu also suggested the the service will be rooted in the 1662 Book of Common Prayer.

“What you’re going to expect is the best of funeral services, the prayer book service, the words which were an inspiration to Shakespeare,” he said.

“You’re going to hear this wonderful English at its best. Also you’re going to hear angelic voices of the choir of the abbey plus the Chapels Royal … voices that are singing to the glory of God.”

Lord Sentamu is a member of the Privy Council (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Queen on grief

Additionally, Lord Sentamu indicated the funeral service will be a great consolation to the Queen’s devoted subjects.

The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed.

He added: “The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed. And at the same time there will be a moment of saying this is a funeral service that is glorious in its setting.”

John Sentamu appeared on BBC One earlier today (Credit: BBC)

Furthermore, Lord Sentamu revealed the Queen wrote to him about her grief following the death of her husband.

He continued: “The Queen wrote me a most wonderful letter four weeks after the burial of Prince Philip.

“[She was] thanking me for the flowers, the prayers. [The Queen] ended by saying: ‘When you are grieving someone you deeply love, it isn’t easy when you have to do it in public.’

“So my thoughts will be to the new King and the whole royal family. They are grieving publicly.”

The Queen’s funeral will be full of pageantry (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who will conduct the Queen’s funeral service?

Tomorrow’s (Monday September 19) funeral service for the Queen at Westminster Abbey starts at 11am.

It will be led by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster. The sermon will be given by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A committal service will later be held at 4pm in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

