Coronavirus: Dr Hilary Jones warns Prince Charles 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 diagnosis

TV's Dr Hilary Jones has said that Prince Charles is "not out of the woods" yet after the royal was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain favourite warned that the Prince of Wales, 71, will need to see if he feels better or if his condition deteriorates in the coming days.

Prince Charles is "not out of the woods" yet following his coronavirus diagnosis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a conversation with The Sun, the GP demanded to know how Charles had managed to get tested so quickly. NHS workers are said to have been unable to get tested for the flu-like COVID-19.

Prince Charles has experienced mild symptoms

He told the newspaper: "I would like to know how [the Prince] managed to get a test, by the way, when healthcare professionals on the front line are still not able to get tested."

Speaking further, Dr Hilary said: "He's got symptoms, I understand, that are mild. Most people have mild to moderate symptoms and those will clear up within seven to 14 days.

Dr Hilary Jones is a regular on ITV's daytime show Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

"So he's not out of the woods, he needs to have that period of self-isolation to see if he feels better completely, or whether things deteriorate. But he will know over the next few days whether things are not going his way and he's not improving."

An official statement on Charles' condition read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

He's not out of the woods.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health. He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The royal couple are self-isolating at Balmoral

The statement went on to reveal that the Duchess of Cornwall tested negative for the virus. NHS professionals in Aberdeenshire carried out the tests as Charles and Camilla "met the criteria required for testing".

After Charles' diagnosis was announced this week, Clarence House was forced to address complaints over Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, being tested so promptly.

Camilla and Charles are self-isolating at Balmoral in Scotland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are currently self-isolating at the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

His diagnosis caused a wave of panic among royal fans, who were worried the Queen could come down with COVID-19.

Her Majesty, 93, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, have been self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

