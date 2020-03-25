Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for coronavirus amid the pandemic.

Clarence House announced the news on Wednesday, March 25, in a statement.

The Prince of Wales recently moved to Balmoral with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to self-isolate.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clarence House statement on Prince Charles

The statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.

"He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Camilla has tested negative for the deadly bug.

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles and Duchess, Camilla, are in their 70s and that puts them in the high-risk bracket.

The government advice for people that age or above to self-isolate for 12 weeks.

It comes after the Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, were both moved from Buckingham Palace to the safety of Windsor Castle.

A statement from the Palace said: "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned.

"It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed."

Meanwhile, Prince William recently urged Brits to help "protect the most vulnerable" in society.

His Instagram statement said: "All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable.

"That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we, or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding all non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."

The Queen to deliver coronavirus address?

The Queen is reportedly set to address the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In what would be her fourth televised message to the nation, her Majesty will speak from where she is currently based, reports suggest.

The Queen also released a statement: "We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom.

"And around the world, [we] are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are enormously grateful the for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.