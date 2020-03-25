Anthony Joshua self-isolating after meeting Prince Charles before coronavirus diagnosis

Anthony Joshua is self-isolating after news Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The heavyweight champion met the Prince of Wales, 71, at the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9.

On Wednesday, March 25, Clarence House announced Charles has the virus but remains in "good health".

Anthony Joshua is self-isolating after Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A representative for Anthony said the boxer isn't showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

A statement said: "AJ is at home following government guidelines. He is fit and well.

"He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers."

Charles also met presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly days before he tested positive for the bug.

Clarence House's statement

It read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.

Prince Charles has the coronavirus but Camilla tested negative (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus."

Following the news, fans have expressed their worries for the Monarch and Philip - who are also considered high-risk.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Is the Queen safe?"

Another said: "Prince Charles tested positive for #coronavirus. What about the Queen? I hope she is fine."

Buckingham Palace has released a statement insisting the Queen is in "good health".

The Queen and Prince Philip are self-isolating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Palace's full statement

The statement read: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

"The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March.

"[She] is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Prince Charles and Camilla have been self-isolating at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were also moved to Windsor Castle to isolate.

