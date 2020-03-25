Royal fans fear for Queen and Philip as Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Royal fans are fearing for the Queen and Prince Philip after their son Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

Her Majesty, 93, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, have been self-isolating at Windsor Castle for the past week.

On Wednesday, March 25, Clarence House announced Charles, 71, has the deadly virus but he "remains in good health".

The Queen has sparked coronavirus fears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Clarence House's full statement on Prince Charles

The statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.

"He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the news, fans have expressed their worries for the Monarch and Philip - who are also considered high-risk.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Is the Queen safe? She must be kept safe!"

Another said: "Prince Charles tested positive for #coronavirus. What about the Queen? I hope she is fine."

A third added: "Apparently Prince Charles has coronavirus... they better keep the Queen safe or I'll throw hands."

Is the Queen safe? She must be kept safe! 👉 Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/p5AexIkOjQ — Shireen Jeejeebhoy (@ShireenJ) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles tested positive for #coronavirus. What about the Queen? I hope she is fine. #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 — Mariam Altaf (Stay At Home Stay Safe) (@mariamaltaf79) March 25, 2020

apparently prince charles has corona virus they better keep the queen safe or ill throw hands — Abida Golondaz (@AbidaGolondaz) March 25, 2020

Buckingham Palace has released a statement insisting the Queen is in "good health".

The Palace's full statement

The statement read: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

"The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March.

"[She] is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Earlier this month, the Queen and Philip had moved to Windsor Castle amid the pandemic.

Prince Philip is at Windsor Castle with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A statement read: "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March.

"It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

Have you had coronavirus symptoms? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.