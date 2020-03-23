Camilla and Prince Charles 'leave London to self-isolate'

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have reportedly left London for Balmoral in Scotland in a bid to protect them against the coronavirus.

This came after the Queen and Prince Phillip were both moved from Buckingham Palace to the safety of Windsor Castle earlier this week.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are in their 70s and that puts them in the high-risk bracket - with Government's advice for people that age or above to self-isolate for 12 weeks.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have moved from London to Scotland amid coronavirus fears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An aide at the Palace told Harper's Bazaar that the couple would remain in Balmoral for the foreseeable future.

The couple were forced to cancel their up-coming tour to Bosnia, Herzegovnia, Cyrpus and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Prince William has urged Brits to help "protect the most vulnerable" in society in a post on Instagram.

The statement said: "All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable.

Prince William has urged that we support each other at this difficult time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we, or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding all non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."

And the Queen is reportedly set to address the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In what would be her fourth televised message to the nation, her Majesty will speak from where she is currently based, reports suggest.

The Queen also released a statement, which read: "We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are enormously grateful the for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services.

A message from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/xVJmB7aU40 pic.twitter.com/HLHqRnZGIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2020

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure loved ones are safe.

"I am certain we are up to the challenge."

At the time of writing the number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus in the UK were at 5,683 and the death toll was at 281.

