Emotional viewers moved to tears by touching Love Island tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island viewers were left in tears last night as the ITV2 dating show paid tribute to late presenter Caroline Flack.

Contestants in the winter series had been informed about her death off camera ahead of the final episode of the run.

Current host Laura Whitmore's voice seemed to crack slightly as she introduced the highlight clips soundtracked by Rudimental, dedicating the show to her memory.

She said: "The past week has been extremely difficult, coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague, Caroline.

Laura introduced the tribute (Credit: ITV2)

"We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.

"Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her."

Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love.

Social media users were quick to hail the "heartbreaking" tribute, with many admitting they were in floods of tears as they watched.

"When Laura's voice cracked and I saw tears in her eyes just then when she was talking about Caroline I literally am sobbing #LoveIsland," one person tweeted.

RIP Caroline (Credit: ITV2)

"Watching the tribute to Caroline Flack again from last night with tears in my eyes again. So heartbreaking to know that she wasn't watching it, will never watch it and will never know who won it." wrote another Twitter user.

And another person added: "Absolutely stunning tribute to @carolineflack1 was in floods of tears still can't get my head round it."

Despite many finding the tribute overwhelming, others were sure to make mention of how it was a fitting memorial to Caroline.

One person wrote: "The tribute to Caroline was so emotional but brilliantly put together."

Another said: "The tribute to Caroline Flack was heartbreaking. Rest in peace angel, we will miss you, but never forget you."

"Last night's tribute to Caroline was so touching and beautiful," a third person added.

A separate tribute by the programme's voiceover narrator Iain Stirling aired on TV last week.

Thank you @LoveIsland for this beautiful tribute to Caroline and well done to @thewhitmore for getting through it ♥️ Caroline, we will always remember you. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinal pic.twitter.com/LB98HDkrDt — Love Island 24/7 (@LoveIsland247) February 23, 2020

He said at the time: "We are all absolutely devastated by the news that Caroline - a much loved member of our Love Island family - has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were an important part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

"Like many of you, right now we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had, making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz."

Laura also noted the show will return for another series in the summer.

The final of Love Island tonight at 9pm. Big up to @IainDoesJokes for a brilliant series and helping me every step of the way. Tonight’s show is dedicated to Caroline ❤️ — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 23, 2020

A coroner confirmed last Wednesday that Caroline died by hanging when she took her own life on Saturday, February 15.

Last weekend, Caroline's family said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It was claimed she died just hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting Lewis Burton in December of last year.

The Metropolitan Police is reported to have referred itself to a watchdog after claims Caroline was distraught by the decision.

She was due to stand trial on March 4.

A few days ago, during an emotional address on Instagram, Caroline's ex Danny Cipriani claimed she had intended to change her not guilty plea.

