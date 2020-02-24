Jameela Jamil brands Piers Morgan 'bullying parasite'

Actress Jameela Jamil has slammed Piers Morgan for being a "bullying parasite" after he shared messages he claims were sent to him by late TV star Caroline Flack with his followers on social media.

Good Morning Britain host Piers decided to reveal what he has claimed were the Love Island personality’s private thoughts with his 7.1million Twitter fans last night - a move which comedian Katherine Ryan slammed as "the very lowest I’ve seen from him”.

Jameela, 33, had previously criticised forthcoming - but now cancelled - show The Surjury, due to be presented by Caroline, looking at why prospective cosmetic surgery patients wanted to go ahead with the procedures.

However, following Caroline’s death earlier this month, Piers decided to go public with alleged DMs from the late presenter which seemed to indicate she was "struggling with Jameela".

Piers - who yesterday revealed his final text exchange with Caroline about her 'throwing her phone' in the Mail on Sunday - wrote alongside a screenshot of the claimed messages: "Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

Jameela reacted furiously to the alleged private message, clarifying her position and - as she was swamped by accusations from haters - noted repeatedly she and Caroline were friends.

How dare you publish a dead woman's private message to attack someone else, Piers. When will you stop?

She tweeted: "I simply said I found the show 'surjury' (not her) problematic for kids to watch. And that Love Island needed some more diversity.

"Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all.

"I always just politely explained my point."

She continued: "Out of respect for Caroline, I will not allow this conversation to carry on in which she can’t respond or speak for herself.

"She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponised against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend. I’m out."

Jameela later added: "To sell your dead friends' private messages for clicks is a low I’ve never imagined anyone capable of."

Many social media users were also furious with Piers - although he also had his supporters.

"You really haven't learned a single thing from Caroline Flack's death, have you?" fumed one respondent.

"How dare you publish a dead woman's private message to attack someone else, Piers. When will you stop? Did you learn nothing from Caroline's death?" tweeted another upset user.

However, someone else claimed: "Most of the people on social media who have a high following all hash tagging #bekind are the same people who ripped her to shreds and showed her no support."

I simply said I found the show “surjury” (not her) problematic for kids to watch. And that love island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained my point. pic.twitter.com/XL9UdrQTcy — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 23, 2020

ED! has approached representatives for Jameela and Piers for comment.

A coroner confirmed last Wednesday that Caroline died by hanging when she took her own life on Saturday, February 15.

Last weekend, Caroline's family said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It was claimed she died just hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting Lewis Burton in December of last year.

Out of respect for Caroline, I will not allow this conversation to carry on in which she can’t respond or speak for herself. She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponized against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend. I’m out. ✌🏽 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 24, 2020

The Metropolitan Police is reported to have referred itself to a watchdog after claims Caroline was distraught by the decision.

She was due to stand trial on March 4.

A few days ago, during an emotional address on Instagram, Caroline's ex Danny Cipriani claimed she had intended to change her not guilty plea.

If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

