Met police refers itself to watchdog over contact with Caroline Flack before her death

The Metropolitan Police have referred themselves to a watchdog after the death of Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

It was claimed Caroline was distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting Lewis in December 2019.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Now, it's been said that Scotland Yard’s directorate of professional standards "reviewed all previous contact" with Caroline before making the referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Met said: "As is standard practice when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured and has had recent contact with police, the Directorate of Professional Standards has reviewed all previous police contact with Ms Flack.

"Following the review, the MPS made a mandatory referral to the IOPC on Wednesday, 19 February to allow for an independent assessment.

"No notice of investigation has been served on any officer and no conduct issues have been identified by the DPS. No officer is on restricted duties or suspended."

An IOPC spokesman added: "The Independent Office for Police Conduct has received a referral from the Metropolitan Police relating to its contact with Caroline Flack prior to her death.

"We will make a decision on the level of our involvement after carefully assessing the information we have received.

"Receipt of a referral does not mean an investigation will necessarily follow."

The presenter's family recently released an unpublished Instagram post the 40-year-old wrote days before her death.

Her mum, Chris Flack, shared the message in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press, in Norfolk where she grew up.

In the message, Caroline insisted that she was not a domestic abuser and had been having 'some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time'.

She wrote: "Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident. I am NOT a domestic abuser."

The message added: "I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back'? I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back."

An inquest into Caroline's death ruled suicide by hanging.

