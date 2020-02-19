Caroline Flack's boyfriend reveals small head injury that led to her assault charge

A photo of Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton appearing to show a small head injury which allegedly led to her being charged with assault has been revealed.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

It was claimed Caroline was distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting Lewis in December 2019.

Caroline died at the weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Now in a photo obtained by The Sun, Lewis' head injuries can be seen.

The publication claims the image was taken following their alleged altercation, in which Caroline was accused of hitting him over the head with a lamp - an allegation Lewis denied.

She was clearly unfit to be questioned and should have been given psychiatric help instead of a grilling.

The photo shows Lewis parting his hair to reveal a small scratch on his scalp, which did not appear to be bleeding.

According to the tabloid, Caroline's team said the image proves her innocence and that she shouldn't have been taken into custody.

A source claimed: "She was clearly unfit to be questioned and should have been given psychiatric help instead of a grilling.

View this post on Instagram You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:09pm PST

"The picture shows clearly there was no head injury so there was no ‘violent attack’ with a lamp as claimed by the CPS - all the blood was from Caroline.

"She was not well mentally, she was exhausted and had been drinking heavily and even warned officers at the time she would kill herself. But police and prosecutors ignored medical evidence."

It's not clear when the photograph was taken.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in the early hours of December 12.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The presenter's family recently released an unpublished Instagram post the 40-year-old wrote days before her death.

Her mum, Chris Flack, shared the message in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press, in Norfolk where she grew up.

In the message, Caroline insisted that she was not a domestic abuser and had been having 'some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time'.

She wrote: "Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident. I am NOT a domestic abuser."

The message added: "I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back'? I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back."

The inquest into Caroline's death ruled suicide by hanging.

