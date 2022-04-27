Tom Parker’s grieving wife Kelsey shares poignant message days after funeral

The grieving wife of Tom Parker has shared a poignant message about grief days after his funeral.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died in March aged 33 following a battle with a brain tumour.

His funeral took place last Wednesday (April 20) as his family, friends and fans gathered to show their respects.

Kelsey, who has two young children with Tom, took to Instagram yesterday to share a touching quote about grief.

Kelsey shared a quote about grief yesterday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Tom Parker wife

The quote, which was shared to Kelsey’s Instagram Stories, read: “Grief may feel like the dying of the soul while the body still lives.

“But you are alive my friend. And they are not, nor do they want you to be with them yet.

“They very much want you to live. Do not fear the grief you feel, it’s just love thrashing around, looking for somewhere to go.

Kelsey shared a quote about grief (Credit: ITV)

“So give it somewhere to go.”

Last week, Kelsey delivered a heartbreaking eulogy at Tom’s funeral.

In the pre-recorded message, Kelsey called Tom her “soulmate” and said marrying him was “the best day of my life”.

She also said: “I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull.

“If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Our souls are endless. I love you babe, from your babe.”

Tom died in March at the age of 33 (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey had previously told fans that Tom’s funeral service would be private for family and friends.

However, she invited fans to gather the streets outside from 10am.

At the time, she said it would be “beautiful” to have everyone “line the route” as they head to the service.

Kelsey and Tom’s two young children – Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, – weren’t at the service but their presence was still felt with a floral display reading ‘DADDY’ and handmade handprint paintings.

