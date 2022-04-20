Tom Parker fans were left in tears over his children’s handmade tributes to him at his funeral today (Wednesday, April 20).

The Wanted star Tom sadly passed away last month following a battle with cancer. He was just 33 years old.

Tom Parker funeral

Tom‘s funeral took place today in Petts Wood, London. Fans of the star lined the streets as the hearse took him to his final resting place.

Tom’s The Wanted bandmates then carried his coffin into the church.

The singer’s wife Kelsey was present at the service, however, their children, two-year-old Aurelia and Bodhi, one, were not.

But Kelsey and family made sure that the kids’ presence was felt at the service, despite them not being there.

As Tom’s coffin was carried into the church, a floral display reading ‘DADDY’ was carried in too.

Above the floral arrangement, two cardboard picture frames were seen. Inside the picture frames were Aurelia and Bodhi’s handprints, which had been printed using yellow paint.

Aurelia and Bodhi’s handprints placed among the funeral flowers (Credit: ED! exclusive)

Fans of the late star were heartbroken by the images coming out of the funeral. Many took to Twitter to discuss them.

“The daddy flowers for Tom with his kids’ handprints above have me sobbing,” one fan said.

“Seeing the photos of Tom Parker’s funeral, I am in tears. The little handprints on the flowers, his bandmates trying to hold back the tears and all holding each other as they carried his coffin. Life is so so cruel,” another said.

“Tom got the send-off he well and truly deserved today. He was loved so much by so many. I’m in tears and I’m not even there. Those flowers from his babies with their wee handprints,” a third wrote.

Additionally, another said: “Can’t cope with these images from Tom Parker’s funeral. So beautiful but so heartbreaking for his wife and children.”

Kelsey paid tribute to Tom today (Credit: ITV)

Tom Parker’s wife tribute

Tom’s wife, Kelsey, also paid tribute to her late husband during his funeral today.

In a pre-recorded message, she said that marrying Tom was the “best day of my life”.

She then revealed that Tom had “stayed positive” during “the darkest days”. Additionally, she also said that he had taught Bodhi and Aurelia “how to be brave, courageous and strong”.

She then said: “I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull.”

Kelsey also declared that she and Tom were “soulmates”.

“If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Our souls are endless. I love you babe, from your babe,” she said.

