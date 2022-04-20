The funeral of Tom Parker saw fans line the streets today to remember the inspirational singer.

The Wanted singer Tom sadly died on March 30 aged 33 following a battle with cancer.

On Wednesday, his family and friends gathered for a private service in London and his wife Kelsey paid a heartbreaking tribute to her “soulmate”.

Tom’s funeral took place today as his The Wanted bandmates carried his coffin (Credit: LBC News/Twitter)

Tom Parker funeral

In a pre-recorded message which was played in the church, Kelsey said marrying Tom was “the best day of my life”.

She said in the tribute that Tom showed their two children “how to be brave, courageous and strong”.

Kelsey also said she and Tom “stayed positive” even in their “darkest days”.

Tom’s wife Kelsey called him her “soulmate” in the heartbreaking tribute (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull.

“You were always coming up with songs, new game shows and we all know how much you loved an invention – I bet you were gutted you never made it on Dragons’ Den.

“Soulmates, that’s what we are.”

Kelsey added: “If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Our souls are endless. I love you babe, from your babe.”

Tom’s The Wanted bandmate Max George also delivered an emotional speech.

He began with a joke about the band being pallbearers, saying: “I could actually hear him saying, ‘It’s about time’, as he carried us for the last 12 years.”

Max also said: “He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much.”

Tom’s funeral took place in London today (Credit: ED! exclusive)

His fellow bandmate Siva Kaneswaran also called Tom an “absolute hero” during a speech.

Many of Tom’s fans lined the streets today to pay their respects to the singer.

Kelsey had previously said people outside the church would be able to watch the service on screens.

Fans also took to social media to pay tributes to Tom and send their condolences to Kelsey and his family.

One person said: “Thinking of Tom Parker’s family, friends and fans today.”

Another wrote: “Thinking so much of the family of @TomParker as they pay their respects today at his funeral.”

One praised Kelsey, saying: “So incredibly generous of Kelsey to give the TW fans this chance to say goodbye to Tom one last time.

“What an incredible woman Kelsey Parker is. Seriously.”

