The Wanted star Max George has shared happy news ahead of Tom Parker’s funeral tomorrow (April 20).

Tom died last month after a valiant battle with brain cancer.

And, ahead of the private farewell, Max appears to have confirmed that he is back with his ex Stacey Giggs.

Max split from Stacey after appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour (Credit: YouTube)

The Wanted star Max George back with his ex

Max appeared to confirm he’s back with Stacey after the pair split last month.

However, after a month apart, and a heartbreaking time for Max following his bandmate’s death, it appears the pair are back on.

It was a very upsetting time for both of them.

Max shared a picture of the dog they share, Albert, to his Instagram Stories.

He captioned it: “My boy,” and also tagged Stacey in the snap, signalling their reunion.

Max shared a picture of the dog he shares with Stacey to Instagram, appearing to confirm they’re back on (Credit: Splash News)

‘They are back together’

The picture confirmation comes after sources said the couple had decided to give their relationship another chance.

One told The Sun: “Max and Stacey had a real rough patch and in the heat of the moment they called it a day. It was a very upsetting time for both of them.

“But now things have calmed down, they both felt they wanted to patch things up. They are back together and working through their issues.”

The Wanted stars to say goodbye to Tom Parker

Stacey’s support doubtless comes at the right time for Max, who will tomorrow bid farewell to his friend and The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker.

Tom will be laid to rest tomorrow in a private funeral, but his grieving wife Kelsey has asked that fans play a part in his send off.

Kelsey has asked that fans of The Wanted line the route to Tom’s funeral.

And she has revealed that late screens will be erected outside so that fans was join in the celebration of Tom’s life.

