Anatomy of a Scandal: Meet the cast of Netflix’s hottest new drama

Anatomy of a Scandal has just hit Netflix and it’s one of the dramas we’ve most been looking forward to this year.

The series is adapted from Sarah Vaughn’s best-selling novel of the same name. If you’ve read the book, you’ll already know you’re in for a treat.

Although the story is fictional, Vaughan drew on her knowledge of politics to write the novel.

She trained as a journalist, and worked as a news reporter under the byline of Sarah Hall.

Sarah covered the trials of Jonathan Aitken and Jeffrey Archer.

The series is based on Sarah Vaughn’s novel (Credit: Netflix)

Entitled men

She tells The Times: “It wasn’t very hard to conjure up an amalgamation of entitled men I’d known.”

It’s a combination of psychological thriller and courtroom drama kicking off when one of the UK’s top politicians, James Whitehouse, gets caught out having an affair with one of his members of staff, Olivia. Hmmm. Sounds familiar.

His wife, Sophie, puts on a brave face. But the affair is nothing like the next bombshell that hits their family.

The couple hire barrister, Kate Woodcroft, but she’s got her own issues which threaten to tear apart Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage and her personal esteem.

So now we know what it’s all about, let’s have a look at the cast.

Meet the cast of Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal – led by Sienna Miller (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s in the cast of Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix?

There are some big names in both cast and crew of new Netflix drama Anatomy of Scandal. David E. Kelly, of Ally McBeal and Boston Legal fame, developed and co-wrote it. Impressive, right?

Sienna Miller plays Sophie in Anatomy of a Scandal

Sienna Miller heads up the cast playing Sophie Whitehouse. She’s an Oxford graduate who’s got it all, a handsome MP husband, two beautiful children and stunning home. But her charmed life is about to come crashing down around her.

Sophie’s life is about to implode (Credit: Netflix)

Sienna obviously needs no introduction. She shot to fame after starring in Alfie back in 2004 alongside Jude Law.

The pair fell in love on set and became one of Hollywood’s power couples for while.

Their relationship crumbled when Jude cheated on her with his children’s nanny. They reconciled for a while but split for good in 2011.

She’s been nominated for a couple of BAFTAS and has a 10-year-old daughter with Being Julia actor Tom Sturridge. The couple dated from 2011-2015 but are still extremely close.

Sienna recently confessed that she felt zero chemistry with Ben Affleck, her co-star in upcoming film Live By Night.

She said on Drew Barrymore’s show: “We had zero chemistry whatsoever, it was hysterical. We were supposed to be in love, we could not be less attracted to each other which was hysterical.

“He has an enormous head, I have a small one, so they’d have to like put me slightly ahead of him… and he directed the movie and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time,” she added.

Kate is handed the case of a lifetime (Credit: Netflix)

Michelle Dockery plays Kate

Kate Woodcraft is a steely criminal barrister who specialises in sexual crimes. She’s a bit of a legend in her field already and then gets handed the case of a lifetime.

Michelle is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley/Talbot in ITV hit show Downton Abbey. The role earned her a clutch of awards and nominations. She reprises the role for movie Downton Abbey: A New Era which is out at the end of this month.

Her big screen credits include Self/Less with Ryan Reynolds and The Gentleman with Matthew McConaughey.

Michelle can sing too. She’s a trained singer and in February she and Downton co-star Michael C Fox signed a deal with Decca records.

James’ good luck could be about to run out (Credit: Netflix)

Rupert Friend plays James

James is one of those blessed people who lives a charmed life. Eton to Oxford to Westminster. He has a beautiful wife and family by his side. He’s a popular Member of Parliament, ambitious and charismatic. But it looks like his good luck is about to run out.

Multi-talented Rupert doesn’t just act. He’s also a screenwriter, director and producer. But back to the acting. Rupert is probably best known for his role as CIA operative and assassin Peter Quinn in Homeland. Peter was killed in the sixth season of the popular show. The character’s death upset fans and the media.

In 2020 Rupert joined a group of actors who collaborate with director Wes Anderson. He’s been filming a Netflix project called The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which is based on a series by Roald Dahl. He will also be seen next month in Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Rupert famously dated Keira Knightley from 2005-2010. He’s now married to Aimee Mullins.

Naomi Scott stars as Olivia (Credit: Channel 5)

Naomi Scott plays Olivia

Olivia Lytton is a young and beautiful parliamentary researcher. She has a very bright future ahead of her. Without giving too much away, Olivia finds herself up against a powerful adversary.

Naomi will be recognisable to Disney fans for playing Princess Jasmine in the live version of Aladdin in 2019. The same year, she starred in the most recent Charlie’s Angels reboot, alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska. Naomi had a recurring role in Lewis, playing Sahira Desai.

Naomi, who’s 28, is the wife of England footballer Jordan Spence. They tied the knot in 2014 after dating for four years. The couple met at church when Naomi, a Christian, was 16.

Anatomy of a Scandal is available to stream on Netflix from 8am on Friday, April 15

