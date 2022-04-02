Max George has paid an emotional tribute to Tom Parker following his tragic passing this week.

The Wanted singer died after a battle with inoperable brain cancer, aged 33.

Taking to social media today (April 2), Max broke his silence in a touching post dedicated to Tom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker

Alongside a lengthy caption, Max posted a series of touching photos of himself and Tom over the years.

The singer wrote: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. you lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. I’m so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers.

I was with you until the very end.

“I’m also proud that I was there the night you met Kels. I remember saying to you, ‘you like her don’t you?’… to which you replied, ‘bro, like you wouldn’t believe’. You two really are like peas and carrots.”

Max went on: “Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.

“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.”

Max George has taken to social media to pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I’m heartbroken beyond words’

Max concluded the devastating post, saying: “I’m heartbroken beyond words right now and I cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you.

“But whatever I do going forward, even on my darkest days, I can always smile and say, ‘I shared the stage with Tom Parker’.

“I am going to miss you so much. I love you mate. Always. George.”

Read more: Tom Parker’s heartbreaking question about life after death

Max’s celebrity friends rushed to support the grieving star.

Katya Jones commented: “It was truly magical to see the love you had for each other. His legacy will stay forever and memories you created will last a life time. Thinking of you.”

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood said: “I’m so sorry Max.”

Kelsey confirmed husband Tom’s tragic death earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, wife Kelsey confirmed the sad news that Tom had tragically died as a result of his illness.

He was surrounded by his family, friends and The Wanted bandmates.

Read more: Tom Parker’s kids told: ‘Just look up at the brightest star and that’s your daddy’

The singer was diagnosed with an aggressive inoperable brain tumour in October 2020.

He endured radiotherapy, chemotherapy and specialist treatment abroad.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.