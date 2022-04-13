Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has revealed details of her husband’s funeral.

Tom died on March 20 aged just 33. His funeral will be held on April 20 in Petts Wood, Kent.

And Kelsey has encouraged fans of the late singer to “line the route” to the church where his funeral will be held.

Tom Parker’s wife invites fans to his funeral

Kelsey posted an update on Tom’s funeral plans last night (Tuesday, April 12).

In a post for her 258k Instagram followers to see, Kelsey sent out a special request for fans of The Wanted star, asking them to “line the route” to the church on the day of Tom’s funeral.

It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday, April 20,” the post read.

“We know that you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood from 10am,” she continued.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens,” she said.

Kelsey invited fans to Tom’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Tom Parker’s funeral plans?

Plenty of Tom’s fans took to the comment section of Kelsey’s Instagram post.

“Thinking of you every day Kelsey,” one wrote.

“You are an absolute beacon of light. I just know that you feel Tom’s love wrapped around you every single day,” another said.

“Tom deserves a wonderful send off , a beautiful soul gone way too soon. Thinking of you and his family and friends,” a third commented.

“Most genuine and loveliest women ever. Thank you for this Kelsey,” another wrote.

“Kelsey. You are beyond incredible. There are no words for your strength. Thank you,” a fifth said.

Kelsey recently set up a GoFundMe in Tom’s name (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey to give back to charity

Tom’s wife also recently set up a GoFundMe in his name.

Kelsey announced the GoFundMe with an Instagram post. She uploaded a picture of herself and Tom on a boat while on holiday.

“Words can’t express how much all of your love and support means right now,” she captioned the snap.

“We are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity. We have set up a donations page for those of you wishing to donate in Tom’s memory,” she continued.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The GoFundMe page explains that all proceeds raised will go to causes in Tom’s name, as Kelsey believes it’s the “best way to honour” him.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised over £50,000 – smashing the £5,000 goal Kelsey originally set.

