Strictly Come Dancing hunk in shock split from girlfriend after tour

The Strictly Come Dancing curse has seemingly struck again – with Max George separating from his girlfriend.

Max – who is in band The Wanted – competed in the BBC One show in 2020, and was partnered with pro Dianne Buswell.

The 33-year-old has been in a relationship with Stacey Giggs – ex-wife of footballer Ryan – since 2018.

In previous interviews he called the mum-of-two The One and said he could never imagine breaking up with her.

It was clear things were serious, with Max adding: “We would love to add to the family at some point, that would be amazing.

“Obviously there are no guarantees but I’m sure we both feel the same way.”

But it’s now all over.

All previous pictures of Stacey are no longer on Ryan’s Instagram page.

Stacey, 38, shares two teenage children – daughter Libby, 19, and son Zach, 15 – with Ryan.

Strictly Come Dancing tour

Max went on the Strictly live tour earlier this year, dancing with Russian pro Katya Jones.

The singer has also been on tour with The Wanted.

Last week he shared sweet pictures with his bandmate Tom Parker, who is battling a brain tumour.

An insider told The Sun of the split: “Pals have been stunned by this bombshell as the idea of separating was once unthinkable for Max.

“At the start of their relationship, he always said it was the strongest bond he’d ever had with a woman and he didn’t feel the age gap was an issue.”

Max George split from Michelle Keegan

Max previously dated actress Michelle Keegan when she was starring in Coronation Street.

He proposed in 2010 but they split the following year, shortly after Michelle told him she wanted to end their engagement.

Max admitted to drinking heavily but blamed that on being with Michelle.

“I had a real problem with drinking too much and that was, without doubt, the downfall of our relationship.

“I was drinking more to forget the fact I was with someone who wasn’t making me that happy.”

Michelle of course went on to date former TOWIE star Mark Wright in 2013.

They married in 2015 and are stilly blissfully together.

