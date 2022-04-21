Tom Parker fans in tears as The Wanted share ‘beautiful’ video after his funeral

Fans of Tom Parker were left in tears after his band, The Wanted, shared a “beautiful” video tribute after his funeral yesterday (Wednesday, April 20).

Tom sadly passed away last month following a lengthy battle with a brain tumour. He was just 33-years old.

The Wanted tribute to Tom Parker

Tom’s funeral took place yesterday in Petts Wood, London. Fans lined the streets as Tom’s hearse took him on his final journey to St Francis of Assisi church.

Tom’s The Wanted bandmates were at the funeral too. After the service, they posted a heartbreaking video tribute to their late friend on their Instagram.

As their song, Gold Forever, plays in the background, clips of Tom throughout his time with The Wanted can be seen.

In the four-and-a-half minute video, clips from Tom’s early days with the band are shown. There are also clips from his final days with the band too.

At the end of the video, a picture of Tom is shown. Underneath it reads the words: “We love you brother.”

The video, which has been captioned “Sleep Well Brother x”, has been viewed over 200,000 times since it was uploaded.

Tom’s bandmates paid tribute to him (Credit: Cover Images)

Plenty of Tom’s fans (and The Wanted’s fans) took to the comment section of the post to pay tribute to the late star.

“Beautiful tribute! Rest in Peace Tom. We love you,” one fan commented.

“I’m crying again, I will love him forever,” another said.

A third wrote: “Crying, I wasn’t ready for this. He was the most beautiful soul, ever.”

Another said: “Crying,” followed by crying face emojis.

“Absolutely broken, this is a beautiful tribute. sending all my love! fly high tommy p,” a fifth commented.

Tom’s fans were in tears watching the tribute (Credit: ITV)

Tom Parker funeral

The Wanted weren’t the only ones to pay tribute to the late star yesterday.

During the funeral service, Tom’s wife, Kelsey, branded him her “soulmate”.

“I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull,” she said in a pre-recorded video that was shown at the service.

“If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Our souls are endless. I love you babe, from your babe.”

Tom’s mum, Noreen, was another who paid tribute to the star yesterday.

In a eulogy she’d written, read out by Tom’s brother, Noreen called Tom the “epitome of optimism”.

“We always see him riding on the crest of a wave- just different waves and we’ll always be faithfully at his side. An amazing son and brother who we love dearly,” she said.

