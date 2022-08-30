Strictly 2022 star Helen Skelton has sent fans wild with her latest Instagram post.

The TV presenter showed off her svelte figure during a day out with her kids – and revealed an intimate tattoo on her lower back in the process.

The post comes just after the 39-year-old teased a “secret” daytime TV project.

Helen Skelton is among the stars lining up for Strictly 2022 (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly 2022 star Helen Skelton strips to swimwear

Helen’s latest Instagram snap shows the star gazing across a lake as she watches her two sons playing in the distance.

She captioned the snap: “Just like that the eldest two are old enough to pinch my board…. Life jackets and eyes on at all times”.

Is that a tattoo?

Fans of Helen – who has joined the cast of Strictly 2022– were quick to comment and praise the star’s toned swimwear bod.

One comment read: “MILFFFF!!! Stunning Helen.”

Another added: “I’m under your spell.”

“Looking very nice and toned there Helen!” wrote a third.

“Is that a tattoo?” another asked.

Others were quick to joke about sons Ernie and Louis paddling off in the distance.

One fan commented: “I bet they’re laughing their heads off as they paddle away from you, Helen. You’ll have to put your water wings on and have a swim.”

Another joked: “Boys will be boys!”

Bouncing back from split on Strictly

Helen was the final celeb announced to join the Strictly Come Dancing cast this year.

A source told The Sun that Helen is looking forward to the show starting, following a difficult personal year.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter split from husband Richie Myler, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

The pair share Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and seven-month-old Elsie Kate and will continue to co-parent.

Earlier this month, Richie and his new girlfriend went public, reportedly leaving Helen in pieces.

A source claimed to New!: “Helen is devastated. It’s one thing knowing it’s happening, but it’s another thing actually seeing it.

“For him to post it all over Instagram has been hard. She feels like this is rubbing it in her face, and it’s a knife to the heart.

“It just seems a bit insensitive.”

