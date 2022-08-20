Strictly star Helen Skelton announces ‘secret’ daytime TV project

Strictly 2022 contestant Helen Skelton has teased a ‘secret’ daytime project on Instagram.

The presenter, who started work on Strictly Come Dancing this week, shared the mysterious news on her Stories.

She posted a short clip on the grounds of the Wildhive hotel in Derbyshire.

Helen shared the mysterious news on her stories (Credit: Instagram/HelenSkelton)

What is Helen Skelton filming for Lorraine?

Speaking into her phone camera, the 39-year-old said: “It’s hard to know where to look at this beautiful place.

“I’ll look at the beautiful people instead. There’s one, Dr. Amir. We’re filming something fun for Lorraine that’s coming up in the next few weeks, all will be revealed.”

She then turns the camera to some of the crew she’s working with, saying “they’re involved”.

Very mysterious.

Dr Amir is in on the secret too! (Credit: Instagram/HelenSkelton)

Earlier this week, Helen revealed an at-home-mishap after her first day on the Strictly set.

In another video shared to her Stories, the mum-of-two revealed she’d been allowed to take home some of the glitter paper from the set.

Her plan was to let her kids play with it, which they did.

Strictly 2022

But she then issued a warning to fellow Strictly contestant and mum, Ellie Taylor, about the hazards of the sparkly stuff.

She addressed Ellie, saying: “First day at Strictly yesterday, which was great fun.

“Ellie, just be careful, because if you do play with the glitter, it will gild your floor.

“I’ve got a gold floor now!”

Helen has a busy few months coming up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She then showed how, combined with play d’oh, the glitter had adhered itself to her bare floorboards.

Hopefully Helen’s Blue Peter background means she has a good hack for sorting that out.

Helen was the final celeb to be confirmed for Strictly, last weekend.

And a source told The Sun that Helen is looking forward to the show starting, following a difficult personal year.

