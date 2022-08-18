Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant Helen Skelton has revealed an at-home-mishap after her first day on the job.

Helen took to her Instagram Stories to share a word of warning with fellow contestant, Ellie Taylor.

Running her hands through a load of glitter, Helen warned of the dangers beneath the sparkles.

Helen issued a warning to Ellie Taylor about the glitter (Credit: Instagram/HelenSkelton)

Tagging both Ellie and the official Strictly account in the story, Helen said: “First day at Strictly yesterday, which was great fun.”

Helen Skelton on Strictly 2022

She then went on to say that she was allowed to bring home the glitter for her kids to play with.

Helen continued: “Ellie, just be careful, because if you do play with the glitter, it will gild your floor.

“I’ve got a gold floor now!”

The Countryfile presenter then showed how the ribbons of glitter had stuck themselves to her wooden floorboards.

Whoops.

Helen is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen was the last celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s dance extravaganza, last weekend.

And a source claimed to The Sun that Helen is looking forward to the show starting, following a difficult personal year.

Strictly 2022

The insider told the publication: “Most people are absolutely desperate to avoid the Strictly curse but Helen would love it to give her some confidence back.

“She’s a great signing for the show and enormously popular with viewers, especially after what has happened to her lately.”

The mole added: “Everyone on the inside thinks she could end up going a very long way.”

Helen split with her husband, Richie Myler, earlier this year.

She announced the split on Instagram back in April, writing: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

Helen has admitted fears about the show (Credit: YouTube)

“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The couple had been married since 2013 and welcomed their youngest child, Elsie Kate, last year.

Speaking to the Mirror about her upcoming Strictly stint, Helen admitted feeling ‘sick’ about it.

She said: “People keep saying, ‘You’ve got kids, how are you going to juggle it?’

“Most mums go to work and any mum who gets a chance to go to work and have their make-up done, their tea made and they learn something fun, that’s a gift, isn’t it? That’s why I wanted to do it.”

She added: “I can’t dance and I feel sick when I hear the theme tune.”

We really hope she gets over that in time for the live shows!

