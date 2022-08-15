Strictly 2022 logo and Helen Skelton smiles at ITV Palooza
Helen Skelton admits Strictly Come Dancing fear as she’s left feeling sick

Poor Helen!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Helen Skelton has admitted a Strictly Come Dancing fear she has and admitted she’s feeling sick.

The Countryfile presenter was recently announced as the final contestant in the Strictly 2022 line-up.

However, now Helen has discussed her concerns about doing the dancing competition.

Strictly star Helen Skelton smiles in floral dress at event
Helen said the Strictly theme tune makes her “feel sick” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Skelton on Strictly fear

Speaking to the Mirror, Helen opened up about juggling the show with being a mum to her three children.

She said: “People keep saying, ‘You’ve got kids, how are you going to juggle it?’

“Most mums go to work and any mum who gets a chance to go to work and have their make-up done, their tea made and they learn something fun, that’s a gift, isn’t it? That’s why I wanted to do it.”

Helen then revealed her fear.

She added: “I can’t dance and I feel sick when I hear the theme tune.”

At the weekend, Strictly announced that Helen would be doing the show.

A post on the show’s official Twitter page read: “Blue Peter, Countryfile and now… the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Helen said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure.”

Strictly star Helen Skelton smiling on Lorraine
Helen’s fans are thrilled she’s doing Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2022

Fans are thrilled by the news as one commented: “Helen’s going to be amazing. Good luck on Strictly, cannot wait to see you on the Strictly dancefloor. You’re going to be absolutely fabulous.”

Another said: “Brilliant line-up this year. Good luck Helen!”

A third wrote: “Another great signing I love Helen she’s got a great energy in everything she does I think the Latin dances will suit her well. Good luck on your #Strictly journey Helen.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Helen Skelton confirmed as the final contestant

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn.

