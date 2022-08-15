Helen Skelton admits Strictly Come Dancing fear as she’s left feeling sick

Helen Skelton has admitted a Strictly Come Dancing fear she has and admitted she’s feeling sick.
The Countryfile presenter was recently announced as the final contestant in the Strictly 2022 line-up.
However, now Helen has discussed her concerns about doing the dancing competition.
Helen Skelton on Strictly fear
Speaking to the Mirror, Helen opened up about juggling the show with being a mum to her three children.
She said: “People keep saying, ‘You’ve got kids, how are you going to juggle it?’
“Most mums go to work and any mum who gets a chance to go to work and have their make-up done, their tea made and they learn something fun, that’s a gift, isn’t it? That’s why I wanted to do it.”
Helen then revealed her fear.
She added: “I can’t dance and I feel sick when I hear the theme tune.”
At the weekend, Strictly announced that Helen would be doing the show.
A post on the show’s official Twitter page read: “Blue Peter, Countryfile and now… the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball.”
Meanwhile, in a statement, Helen said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure.”
Strictly 2022
Fans are thrilled by the news as one commented: “Helen’s going to be amazing. Good luck on Strictly, cannot wait to see you on the Strictly dancefloor. You’re going to be absolutely fabulous.”
Another said: “Brilliant line-up this year. Good luck Helen!”
A third wrote: “Another great signing I love Helen she’s got a great energy in everything she does I think the Latin dances will suit her well. Good luck on your #Strictly journey Helen.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn.
