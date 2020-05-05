Rochelle Humes delights fans as she announces new book

TV's Rochelle Humes has delighted fans by announcing the launch of her new children's book, The Mega Magic Teacher Swap.

The pregnant mum-of-two took to Instagram to reveal her latest project.

It's her second book following the success of The Mega Magic Hair Swap.

Rochelle Humes delighted fans by announcing her new children's book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Rochelle said?

The This Morning regular said: "I’m SO excited to share that later this year I have a new book coming out!

"The Mega Magic Teacher Swap! I can’t wait to share Mai, Rose and My Little Coco’s next adventure with you all.

"It’s all about starting a new year at school (something I think we’re all looking forward to!).

"But Mai and Rose don’t want to leave Mrs Bee, the best teacher ever!

"With a wish and some help from My Little Coco, they soon discover that change might feel scary but can be a good thing."

"I wanted to help children who might be feeling nervous about going back to school – especially now they’ve been at home for such a long time!

"It’s coming out in August, just in time for the new school year," she added.

What have fans said?

One impressed follower commented: "Is there nothing you can’t do! Love this idea."

Rochelle Humes is expecting her third baby with husband Marvin (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"Fab idea. I work in a school and can think of lots of children who would benefit from this," another fan added.

"How fab, I'll have to get that on order, my daughter loves the first book, we read it last night," a third said.

As well as children's books, clever Rochelle has also turned her hand to launching a collection of baby skincare products, My Little Coco, which uses natural ingredients for delicate baby's skin.

Rochelle, who announced her third pregnancy last month, is expecting a baby boy in October with husband Marvin.

Rochelle said her morning sickness has been so bad she hid away and had a cry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple already have two daughters, Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three.

The girls recently treated their mum to an at-home spa day after Rochelle revealed she is finding this pregnancy tougher than her first two.

Rochelle has previously admitted that her morning sickness has been so bad she hid away and had a cry.

Writing on Instagram she said: "Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through... this 'morning' (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging.

"I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think…"

