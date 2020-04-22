Pregnant Rochelle Humes reveals first glimpse at baby bump

Rochelle Humes showed off her growing baby bump for the first time on Instagram as she told fans she and Marvin will be having a boy.

She posed in front of a mirror in a white two-piece outfit to reveal a glimpse of a baby bump in the image.

Rochelle was grinning, as she captioned the snap: "Hello lil man. I can see you today."

A new addition to the family

The presenter, 31, and JLS star Marvin, 35, already have two daughters together - Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three.

Hello lil man. I can see you today.

Earlier this month, they revealed they were having another baby.

Rochelle announced on Instagram on Easter Sunday (April 12): "There's a baby bunny in my oven."

Rochelle and Marvin are expecting their third child (Credit: Splash News)

The former Saturdays singer then posted a shot of their ultrasound scan alongside a pair of knitted boots and a board that read: "We're eggspecting. Baby Humes. October 2020."

Marvin posted the same picture, writing: "And there's another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020 our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

They've been bombarded with messages of congratulations, including many from celeb pals.

Scarlett Moffatt wrote: "Wow congratulations you two lovelies."

Amanda Holden was quick to send her blessings, writing: "Omg brilliant."

And Stacey Solomon wrote: "So excited!"

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the couple revealed they are having a boy.

The pair shared a video to Instagram showing their daughters running around the garden and house collecting Easter eggs.

At the end of their search, they find a big egg and crack it open to reveal a poem from the Easter Bunny revealing their unborn sibling's gender.

Rochelle wrote: "It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos. The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up."

Marvin added: "Finally I have some back up! We’re having a baby boy!!! Over the moon."

