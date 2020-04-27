Rochelle Humes admits third pregnancy is 'so much worse'

Presenter Rochelle Humes has opened up about her struggle with her current pregnancy and told fans she's feeling 'so much worse' this time around.

The This Morning favourite, 31, is expecting her third child with former JLS star husband Marvin.

On Instagram today (Monday, April 27), Rochelle opened up about going through a "funny few days" - and revealed what she's doing to make herself feel better.

Rochelle Humes said she is finding her current pregnancy "so much worse" than her last two (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Rochelle Humes reveals unborn baby's gender to daughters in adorable family video

The star shared a snap of herself in a dress that showed off her blossoming baby bump and wrote: "In bed having a little rest (thanks Hubby), had a funny few days...

"I just remembered that I was going to share some of my bump-friendly purchases (this dress is @zara under the 'MUM' section on their site).

"A really easy breezy summer dress. I felt nice wearing this one.

"Also I know I'm doing that annoying thing where I'm trying to push out my little bump... I'm just SO excited to have one again..."

The former The Saturdays singer already has Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three.

One of her followers asked Rochelle how she was finding her third pregnancy, after she revealed experiencing severe morning sickness.

They wrote in the comments: "Are you finding this pregnancy tougher than with the girls? I'm sure my 'morning' sickness was rougher with my sons than with my daughter!"

Had a funny few days.

Rochelle responded: "SO much worse. But I'm sure it'll pass xxxx."

Another asked: "Has it gotten worse as you've gone into second trimester, out of curiosity?"

She replied: "Yes, totally."

Last week, Rochelle showed off her growing baby bump for the first time on Instagram after telling fans she and Marvin will be having a boy.

She posed in front of a mirror in a white two-piece outfit to reveal a glimpse of a baby bump in the image.

Read more: Rochelle Humes reveals daughters’ reactions to her pregnancy

Rochelle was grinning, as she captioned the snap: "Hello lil man. I can see you today."

The star revealed she was expecting another baby earlier this month with an Easter-themed post, telling fans: "There's a baby bunny in my oven."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.