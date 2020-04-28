Rochelle Humes treated to at-home spa by daughters as she suffers from morning sickness

Pregnant Rochelle Humes was delighted as her daughters treated her to an at-home spa day.

The presenter is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Marvin Humes but has been suffering from morning sickness.

Her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three, pulled out all the stops to ensure their mum had a relaxing day and even got Marvin involved.

What did Alaia and Valentina do for their mum?

Rochelle, 31, was first greeted by a white board welcoming her to "Alaia and Valle's spa".

The message read: "Feel good pregnancy massage."

The girls promised there would be "fresh fruit and snacks provided" during the "40 minute pregnancy massage".

Rochelle was also offered a "30 minute feel good facial" and there was "fresh juice on request".

How adorable are they?!

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have two daughters and are expecting a son (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Rochelle posted a video as she walked into Alaia and Valentina's spa.

They had set up a massage bed alongside a table with products and fruit.

Marvin was seen sitting by the massage bed.

Rochelle asked: "So who's massaging me, is this my masseuse?" as she panned the camera to Marvin.

Marvin replied: "It's an combination effort."

Alaia added: "This is a 'thanks for coming' bag that has perfume and stuff in and massage oil."

Moving to the table, the little girl said: "And you've got that drink of lemon water and cucumber and apple.

"Then you've got cucumber for your eyes and fresh fruit."

Rochelle gushed: "Oh my God, you are just the nicest little ladies in the world."

The final video showed Alaia giving her mum a facial as she massaged her cheeks and forehead."

What did Rochelle say?

Rochelle, who recently said she was reduced to tears by severe morning sickness, wrote: "Just finished a treatment at the best spa in town.

"Don’t get me wrong it wasn’t the most ‘relaxing’ but it was by far the best!! What a special little gang, I feel very loved."

Meanwhile, her followers gushed over the adorable gesture.

What did they say?

Rochelle's This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby commented: "Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww."

Meanwhile, Stacey Solomon, who has three sons, wrote: "I need a girl [laughing face emojis] do they do home visits?"

In addition, Perrie Edwards added: "Well this has totally melted my heart."

