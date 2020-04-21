Rochelle Humes shaves husband Marvin's hair during lockdown

Pregnant Rochelle Humes has given her husband Marvin a hair makeover just hours after announcing they are expecting a baby boy.

Filming his wife on Instagram, Marvin revealed he wasn't too happy with his lockdown barber's technique.

While the JLS singer looked into the camera, his followers could see Rochelle chatting away on the phone while she ran the clippers over Marvin's hair at the same time.

Marvin wasn't too happy with Rochelle's hairdresser technique (Credit: Instagram)

"You know those barbers who are constantly on their phone when they're trimming... she's graduated to that barber now," Marvin told his followers.

When Rochelle realised Marvin was filming her, the couple began to bicker with Rochelle pointing out she was already on the phone when he called her over to help.

Rochelle pointed out that she was already on the phone when Marvin called her over to help shave his hair (Credit: Instagram)

Despite Rochelle protesting and defending her multi-tasking skills, she eventually hung up and concentrated on the job in hand.

On Monday, Rochelle and Marvin revealed they are having a baby boy after announcing their pregnancy this month.

Baby news

They shared an adorable video of their daughters Alaia-May, seven, and Valentina, three, doing an Easter egg hunt.

At the end, the girls cracked open a large egg and found a poem from the Easter Bunny with the happy news.

Marvin shared the big reveal on Instagram, writing: "Finally I have some back up! We’re having a baby boy!!! Over the moon."

Mark Wright was one of the first to congratulate the happy couple, posting: "Mate amazing!! So happy for you all."

Marvin's JLS bandmate Oritse said: "Hahahahahaha mini Marv!!! Incredible my bro so happy for you." [sic]

Marvin and Rochelle's fans also rushed to send their best wishes to the couple, with one writing: "Made me cry! Emotional times.

"Congratulations to you all. Your family goals are perfect for each other."

