Jamie Oliver shares adorable photos with son as they suffer wild lockdown hair

Jamie Oliver shared some adorable photos of him and son River showing off their wild lockdown hair, joking 'today is a good hair day'.

The celebrity chef shared a series of snaps of the pair with their long hair spiked up, both laughing into the camera.

Little River looked super cute as he joked around with his dad, who captioned the post: "Today is a good hair day! This might make you smile. Swipe through for a giggle."

Jamie's followers loved the happy pictures with one commenting: "He's the image of you Jamie."

Another follower wrote: "I think you're going to have your hands full with this one. Gorgeous boy."

Someone else added: "Happy, lovely photos. River is so funny!"

Jamie and his wife Jools have five children, Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, 9 and River.

The couple have been married for 20 years and are planning on renewing their wedding vows with their 'nearest and dearest'.

"It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about," Jamie said in an interview with People Magazine.

"It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, thanks."

Jamie and his brood have been filming a Channel 4 cooking show Keep Cooking Carry On from a makeshift studio at home.

The chef has also been sharing recipes to help inspire people to get cooking while in lockdown.

