Rochelle Humes reveals daughters’ reactions to her pregnancy

Rochelle Humes has revealed her daughters were "so happy" to find out she's pregnant with her third baby.

On Easter Sunday (April 12), Rochelle and her husband Marvin announced they are expecting baby number three.

Appearing on This Morning via video call on Monday (April 13), Rochelle opened up about her happy news with hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

What did Rochelle say on This Morning?

She said: "Baby number three so if our hands weren't full already are about to be even fuller.

"We are so thrilled. It's nice news in this weird time. Weird to share it with our friends and family via FaceTime which is obviously different to normal."

Revealing her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina's reaction to the news, Rochelle continued: "They are so, so happy.

"We did a little Easter egg hunt for them yesterday and the last egg they found had a letter from the baby.

"My eldest daughter cried. She's only seven, I didn't know they knew about happy tears just yet.

"I said to my youngest, 'do you know what's in mummy's belly?' after she read the letter and she said, 'a chocolate egg.'"

When asked if she's experiencing any morning sickness, Rochelle said: "I'm fine in the morning, it's just in the evening I'm really sick."

On Sunday, Rochelle and Marvin announced they were having another baby.

They shared a photo of an Easter-themed plaque which read: "We are eggspecting baby Humes.

"October 2020."

What did Rochelle and Marvin say?

Rochelle wrote: "There's a baby bunny in my oven.."

Marvin added on his Instagram: "And there's another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020.

"Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

