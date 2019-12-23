Rachel Riley shares adorable selfie with new daughter Maven to celebrate one-week-old birthday

Countdown host Rachel Riley has shared an adorable snap of new baby daughter Maven on Instagram.

Rachel, 33, posted the image in order to celebrate Jewish holiday Chanukah and Maven's one-week birthday.

Chanukah - also known as Hannukah - is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime 'festival of lights', and Rachel pictured Maven - who she gave birth to last week - with a candle in the background.

Rachel, married to former Strictly pro dancer Pasha Kovalev, captioned the picture-perfect family scene: "Happy Chanukah everyone!"

She also held a placard in front of her daughter, which said 'Today I am 1 Week Old'.

It wasn't long before many of Rachel's 441,000 followers rushed to congratulate the new mum.

Rachel's actor pal Tracy-Ann Oberman left a kiss emoji, while another fan said: "Such a lovely photo... She is a mini Pasha I reckon x"

"Such a cute baby! You look fabulous xx" one follower commented.

A third wrote: "Congratulations! Such a cutie xx"

Rachel announced that she was pregnant in May,

In a bid up to speed up labour, Rachel conducted a chilli experiment earlier this month.

She said she had failed miserably.

During her pregnancy, she admitted that becoming a mum for the first time was 'scary'.

