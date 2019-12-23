The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 23rd December 2019
Rachel Riley shares adorable selfie with new daughter Maven to celebrate one-week-old birthday

So cute!

By Paul Hirons

Countdown host Rachel Riley has shared an adorable snap of new baby daughter Maven on Instagram.

Rachel, 33, posted the image in order to celebrate Jewish holiday Chanukah and Maven's one-week birthday.

Happy Chanukah everyone! 👶🏼💕🍩🕎

Read more: Pregnant Rachel Riley dresses baby bump in Christmas after trying to bring on labour

Chanukah - also known as Hannukah - is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime 'festival of lights', and Rachel pictured Maven - who she gave birth to last week - with a candle in the background.

Rachel, married to former Strictly pro dancer Pasha Kovalev, captioned the picture-perfect family scene: "Happy Chanukah everyone!"

She also held a placard in front of her daughter, which said 'Today I am 1 Week Old'.

It wasn't long before many of Rachel's 441,000 followers rushed to congratulate the new mum.

Rachel's actor pal Tracy-Ann Oberman left a kiss emoji, while another fan said: "Such a lovely photo... She is a mini Pasha I reckon x"

Such a cute baby! You look fabulous.

A third wrote: "Congratulations! Such a cutie xx"

Mave 💕💕💕

Read more: Rachel Riley says she will be true to her promise following Jeremy Corbyn criticism backlash

Rachel announced that she was pregnant in May,

In a bid up to speed up labour, Rachel conducted a chilli experiment earlier this month.

She said she had failed miserably.

During her pregnancy, she admitted that becoming a mum for the first time was 'scary'.

