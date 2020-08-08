The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 8th August 2020
News

Piers Morgan is the butt of daughter Elise's joke during Saint Tropez holiday

The GMB star has found himself on the receiving end for once!

By Natasha Rigler
Tags: Good Morning Britain, Holidays, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan became the butt of daughter Elise's joke during their sun-soaked St Tropez holiday.

The Good Morning Britain star was enjoying a meal with the eight year old when she made a rather cheeky jibe.

While sat across the table from him, Elise snapped a picture of Piers as he looked at his phone.

Poking fun at Piers Morgan

The school girl then decorated her picture with laughing emojis, captioning it: "Bored to death."

Read more: Piers Morgan criticises 'tone deaf' Prince Harry for criticising social media

Sharing it on his Instagram page, Piers told his followers: "My daughter texted this to me from across the dinner table last night. I told her to be more entertaining."

Commenting on his post, one fan said: "Hilarious! Bet it made you laugh! 😁."

My daughter texted this to me from across the dinner table last night.
Another added: "She's quite the comedian lol."

A third suggested: "We all hear those words! Play a game together... if that doesn’t work, switch off her phone 😂."

Piers' family holiday

Piers, 55, is currently enjoying a very long summer holiday with his wife Celia and his kids.

View this post on Instagram

Elise modelling her inner Susanna.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

Initially, after waving goodbye to GMB in July, he travelled to his second home in East Sussex.

After a few days there, Piers flew to France and has been living it up in Saint Tropez ever since.

Read more: Craig Tinker looks like a 'different man' as Colson Smith returns to screens

He has managed to reunite with two of his sons, who he had during his first marriage, and has even dined with showbiz royalty.

When Piers met Joan

Last month, the former newspaper editor was snapped with Joan Collins.

The pair enjoyed a slap up meal at exclusive restaurant Club 55 and the wine and seafood were flowing.

Piers joked with his fans: "Don't you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?"

View this post on Instagram

Sunset!

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

While in France, Piers has also enjoyed a meal with his celebrity pal Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes.

The couple were visiting the area with their two daughters so decided to have a catch up with Piers.

Meanwhile, fans back home have been missing their daily dose of Piers each morning.

View this post on Instagram

Britain’s got talent.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

Along with his co-star Susanna Reid, the GMB presenter is not due to return to the ITV breakfast show until September.

One fan recently tweeted: "God I miss you Piers.... every morning."

Another teased: "When are you back? I do miss you!"

Do you miss Piers Morgan on GMB? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain Holidays Piers Morgan

Trending Articles

 Katie Price forced to crawl across the floor in knee pads after breaking both feet
Prince William claims in new Prince Harry book are 'brutally unfair' says royal expert
Millie Mackintosh 'saddened' after baby daughter's worrying medical diagnosis
Nadia Sawalha reveals she was body shamed for wearing a bikini as a size 14
Christine McGuinness' Real Housewives of Cheshire co-stars 'probably pleased' she's quit
Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with singing voice as she belts out Liza Minnelli song