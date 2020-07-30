Piers Morgan confuses fans over lack of social distancing in holiday snap with Joan Collins

Piers Morgan has left some fans confused as he snuggled up to his friends for a cosy holiday snap.

The Good Morning Britain star, 55, is currently holidaying in the south of France with his family.

Taking to social media, he shared a photo of him dining out with friends - including Dame Joan Collins - and his wife Celia Walden.

Piers Morgan is on holiday with his wife Celia Walden and kids (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The presenter explained how they had enjoyed a wonderful evening at a restaurant once loved by Princess Diana.

What did Piers Morgan say about his holiday antics?

Addressing his some 1.2 million Instagram followers, he wrote: "At the court of Dame Joan.

"Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."

Read more: Katie Price shows off bikini bod in latest holiday snap with new man

And while the St Tropez restaurant does look quite fabulous, some fans were shocked at the lack of apparent social distancing.

Huddled together, they clearly weren't obeying the two metres distance rule encouraged in the UK.

Piers and wife Celia are enjoying a holiday in St. Tropez, France (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One concerned user asked: "Are you going to be quarantine for 2 weeks when you arrive back in the UK?"

Piers replied: "Hope not... no requirement to do so yet from France."

Piers Morgan fans expressed concerns

Read more: For the Love of Dogs viewers swoon over Tom Hardy appearance

Another worried fan asked regarding Joan, aged 87, "Isn’t she in the high risk group?!"

Piers didn't respond to this one but another user quipped: "Yes and there is no distancing or people in a bubble she has been put at high risk but hey its fine for Piers to break rules and show off."

However, a further user defended the iconic actress with, "She's an adult and can make her own choices."

Another user joked: "That is some bubble!".

Piers was also asked how long he will be on holiday, to which he replied: "I'm in no rush to come back..."

The GMB host and former newspaper editor has been accused of 'scaremongering' with his previous rants on coronavirus and lockdown.

Just last month he fumed at the lack of social distancing on an EasyJet flight to Scotland.

Speaking to travel expert Simon Calder, Piers exclaimed: "People might be incredulous - we're supposed to be respecting two metre social distancing.

"You guys on that plane are barely respecting two feet! How can easyJet be allowed to do that?"

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.