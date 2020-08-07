Piers Morgan slams ‘tone-deaf’ Prince Harry for criticising social media

Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry for accusing social media of stoking a "crisis of hate".

The Duke of Sussex has appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on social media sites.

Harry wrote an opinion piece for US business magazine Fast Company headlined "Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it".

Piers Morgan branded Prince Harry "tone-deaf" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry said: "The digital landscape is unwell.

"Companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth."

Harry and Meghan want to force action against hate speech, and warned that using social media comes with a "higher price" than many people realise.

After reading the article, Piers criticised Harry on Twitter.

Prince Harry declares war on division & a 'crisis of hate', after co-operating with a book that has deepened division within his own family & fuelled a crisis of mutual hate with his brother.

pic.twitter.com/3iPx8IFdqo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers wrote: "Prince Harry declares war on division & a 'crisis of hate', after co-operating with a book that has deepened division within his own family & fuelled a crisis of mutual hate with his brother.

"Once again, the tone-deaf Duke leads by lack of example."

Meanwhile, in the essay, Harry added: "Every time you click they learn more about you.

"Our information, private data, and unknown habits are traded on for advertising space and dollars.

Harry and Meghan have appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The price we're all paying is much higher than it appears.

"Whereas normally we're the consumer buying a product, in this ever-changing digital world, we are the product."

Piers' followers were divided over Harry's speech.

One person said: "War on division and a 'crisis of hate'.

"This from the man with a chip on his shoulder as big as Tyler Perry's mansion and a top class degree in victimhood!

Royal fans are divided over Harry's latest article (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: "He’s quickly becoming the Duke of Bad Decisions."

However, others told Piers to leave the couple alone.

One added: "Just let them be Piers, there are plenty of other celebs far worse."

Another tweeted: "You're a grown man ffs. Let them be."

