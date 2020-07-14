Piers Morgan suffers nasty ankle injury just days into his summer break

TV's Piers Morgan has kicked off his summer break by twisting his ankle whilst on holiday.

The 55-year-old presenter jetted off to the South of France this week, after waving goodbye to Good Morning Britain until September.

Sadly for Piers, the trip hasn't been without some drama as he revealed he's already suffered a nasty ankle injury.

Piers Morgan has twisted his ankle whilst on holiday (Credit: Splash)

The host opened up on his injury while replying to a fan comment on Twitter.

A follower suggested: "I’d do some cardio while you’re away Mr Morgan!!!"

Sun, sea and a swollen ankle

Piers reposted the comment, saying: "Many thanks for your kind concern, Innis. Unfortunately, I twisted my ankle last night so the cardio will have to wait."

Fans rushed to comment their well-wishes, with one writing: "Oh no! Sorry to hear that and hope it recovers soon. Hope it wasn't after too many beverages whilst walking home."

Many thanks for your kind concern, Innis.

Unfortunately, I twisted my ankle last night so the cardio will have to wait. https://t.co/dn8bjqq77N — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2020

Another said: "Nothing worse than an injury at the start of your holiday!"

A third added: "Ouch. I've done that. Hang in there."

Piers is currently on his summer break from GMB and he's making the most of it.

The presenter headed to the South of France to enjoy the sunshine after travel restrictions lifted.

The GMB presenter is currently on his summer break (Credit: ITV)

He shared a photo of himself sitting on a plane while wearing a face mask.

He wrote: "I’m a washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity... get me outta here. Bye Britain, it’s been... surreal."

Jetting off

Meanwhile, on Monday (July 13), he thanked British Airways for being "efficient, courteous and safety-conscious".

The star wrote on Twitter: "My thanks to all the @British_Airways crew on BA346 to Nice yesterday.

"It's been a horrendously worrying time for all BA staff, who are being treated appallingly by the management.

"But they were as efficient courteous & (particularly) safety-conscious as always. Much appreciated."

Soon after arriving, he posted a snap of his holiday reading of choice, Bob Willis: A Cricketer and a Gentleman, in front of a stunning view.

The post comes days after Piers divided viewers after announcing he may leave GMB next year.

