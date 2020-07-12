Piers Morgan leaves the UK after finishing GMB for the summer

TV's Piers Morgan has jetted out of the UK after finishing Good Morning Britain for the summer.

The presenter is enjoying a well-deserved break after hosting the programme throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Piers shared a photo of him wearing a face mask on a plane at Heathrow airport.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers wrote alongside the selfie: "I’m a washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity... get me outta here.

"Bye Britain, it’s been... surreal."

Fans wondered where Piers was jetting off to while many were glad he was leaving the UK.

One person wrote: "Where you going?"

Piers Morgan has jetted out of the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: "Have a safe flight and enjoy your well deserved rest."

A third added: "OMG!!! I’m shocked to see you are going on a plane in the middle of the pandemic."

A fourth wrote: "Good riddance," followed by laughing face emojis.

Another said: "Please don’t come back," however one added: "Bye Piers, enjoy your break, come back fighting fit you legend."

Piers and co-star Susanna Reid hosted their final show on Wednesday (July 8).

Opening the show, Piers told viewers: "This is it – our last morning until September!

"The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall.

Piers and Susanna have taken a break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

"We are going away to lie in the sunshine."

Susanna then insisted that they would not be enjoying the sunshine together to which Piers replied: "Of course separately!

"We won't be enjoying the sun together, those days are long gone sadly. I miss those days when we used to enjoy each other's company."

Meanwhile, Piers joked he may leave GMB next year as Susanna said contract negotiations are still "underway" for 2021.

Piers, 55, said: "We have two more days left, then you'll all be glad to see the back of us. Not forever, we'll be back in September."

Susanna replied: "For now! Whenever you say we're off and we're leaving…"

Piers joked he may leave GMB next year (Credit: ITV)

Piers exclaimed: "Morgan quits! Good riddance!"

Will Piers leave GMB?

The star then read out a letter from a viewer, who had done two paintings of the hosts.

Part of the letter read: "I thought I heard you state you were leaving at the end of the year."

Piers then said: "I'm not actually. End of next year... possibly."

