Piers Morgan has reignited his ‘rivalry’ with BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker over his latest post at Channel 5.

He remarked, ‘Is Channel 5 still on TV?’.

The pair have become known for their Twitter banter and disagreements especially when GMB, previously co-hosted by Piers, would beat the BBC in the ratings.

Piers will launch his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on TalkTV later this month.

Dan will be leaving the BBC for a new TV job at Channel 5, but hasn’t yet given an exact departure date.

Piers took a swipe at Dan Walker over his new job at Channel 5 (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan latest

Ahead of the Piers Morgan Uncensored launch, Piers finally reacted to the news of his journalist rival’s new job when asked about their friendly ‘rivalry’.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

The Sun reports that Piers told press: “Dan who? Hasn’t he disappeared to Channel 5 or something? He disappeared with his tail between his legs after we beat him in the ratings.

“Anyway, best wishes to Dan. I hope he enjoys Channel 5. Is that still on TV? Apparently, yes.

Dan is leaving BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

“He likes to throw insults around, but underneath all the froth I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out.”

Piers and Dan’s social media rivalry is well known.

The pair have repeatedly fired digs at each other as they competed in a ratings war.

And last year, Dan, who took over from Bill Turnbull on BBC Breakfast in 2016, had a dig at Piers’ dramatic GMB exit.

Piers has made previous digs at Dan (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/InStar/Cover Images)

Outspoken Piers had quit the ITV breakfast show after sparking a backlash over comments he made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He ended up storming off set following a clash with co-star weatherman Alex Beresford, who claimed Meghan had “cut off” former friend Piers.

Read more: Real reason Dan Walker is leaving for Channel 5

On their approach to interviewing, Dan has admitted in the past that his and Piers’ styles are very different. He added that he has no problem being viewed as the more ‘measured’ presenter.

He said that while being very different shows, he always thought GMB “do a good job”.

Share your comments on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.